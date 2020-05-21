Throwback Thursday: DeAndre McDaniel brings the boom after pick vs. FSU
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, May 21, 2020 3:25 PM

Today's throwback video is a highlight of former Clemson safety DeAndre McDaniel intercepting Florida State quarterback Christian Ponder back on November 7, 2009.

Ponder's season would end after he tried to tackle McDaniel in Clemson's 40-24 win over the Seminoles.

Check out the view from the ESPN telecast:

