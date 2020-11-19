Throwback Thursday: DeAndre Hopkins' amazing catch at NC State

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Today's Throwback Thursday is a video of former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins' impressive catch against two defenders against North Carolina State back in 2011.

Hopkins had 206 catches for 3,020 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns in three years at Clemson.

Video Description: The NFL world is abuzz with the Hail Mary catch made to win the game for the Arizona Cardinals, but to college football fans DeAndre Hopkins making spectacular catches is nothing new. Check out this catch the former Clemson Tiger made between two NC State defenders almost 9 years ago to the date.