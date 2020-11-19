Throwback Thursday: DeAndre Hopkins' amazing catch at NC State
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, November 19, 2020 9:00 AM

Today's Throwback Thursday is a video of former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins' impressive catch against two defenders against North Carolina State back in 2011.

Hopkins had 206 catches for 3,020 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns in three years at Clemson.

Video Description: The NFL world is abuzz with the Hail Mary catch made to win the game for the Arizona Cardinals, but to college football fans DeAndre Hopkins making spectacular catches is nothing new. Check out this catch the former Clemson Tiger made between two NC State defenders almost 9 years ago to the date.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson scores late to secure spot in ACC Championship
Clemson scores late to secure spot in ACC Championship
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
WATCH: Dabo Swinney after Wednesday's practice
Throwback Thursday: DeAndre Hopkins' amazing catch at NC State
Throwback Thursday: DeAndre Hopkins' amazing catch at NC State
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week