Throwback Thursday: Clemson's win over Virginia Tech in 2016

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following flashback video of Clemson's win over Virginia Tech to clinch their second straight ACC championship back in 2016, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: On December 4th, 2016 the No.3 Clemson Tigers took on the No.23 Virginia Tech Hokies as they were poised to win their 2nd straight ACC Championship. The Hokies would not be an easy opponent in a game that the Tigers would take multiple sizable leads, only for Virginia Tech to battle back. In the end, it would be the magical Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and late defensive heroics by defensive back Cordrea Tankersley that would put the Tigers over the top. Relive this exciting matchup right here.