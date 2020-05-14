Throwback Thursday: Clemson's entrance into 2009 ACC title game

The Tigers lost 39-34 despite a gutsy and outstanding performance by running back C.J. Spiller who battled a turftoe injury but still finished the game with 233 rushing yards and the game's most valuable player award.

It was the first ACC championship game appearance for Clemson and the second for Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech eventually had to vacate the victory in 2011 because of sanctions.

Highlights of C.J. Spiller's performance: