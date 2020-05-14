|
Throwback Thursday: Clemson's entrance into 2009 ACC title game
|Thursday, May 14, 2020 2:39 PM- -
Today's throwback video is Clemson's entrance into the 2009 ACC Championship game against No. 10 Georgia Tech.
The Tigers lost 39-34 despite a gutsy and outstanding performance by running back C.J. Spiller who battled a turftoe injury but still finished the game with 233 rushing yards and the game's most valuable player award. It was the first ACC championship game appearance for Clemson and the second for Georgia Tech. Georgia Tech eventually had to vacate the victory in 2011 because of sanctions. Highlights of C.J. Spiller's performance:
2009 ACC Championship Box Score
GT CU
1st Downs 28 15
Total Yards 469 414
Passing Yards 136 91
Rushing Yards 333 323
Penalties 5–31 4–30
3rd Down Conv 11–18 5–9
4th Down Conv 2–3 1–2
Red Zone Eff 5–5 3–3
Turnovers 0 2
TOP 37:17 22:43