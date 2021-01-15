Three Tigers make Top-50 of PFF draft big board
Trevor Lawrence topped Pro Football Focus' top-100 NFL draft board this week.

"Three straight seasons of grades over 90.0. What sets Lawrence apart in a loaded quarterback class is how quickly he sees the game," PFF's Michael Renner said. "He is the only quarterback who has played 200 snaps against the blitz over the last three years and has graded over 90.0 on those snaps."

Travis Etienne is again PFF's highest-regarded running back prospect, but at a position that's seen a slide in draft evaluations in recent years, he sits just inside the top-40 (38).

"Etienne didn’t have his best season on the ground but reinvented himself as a vertical receiver. His 90.9 receiving grade and 588 receiving yards led all FBS running backs," Renner said.

Tigers left tackle Jackson Carman was ranked 47th overall, with PFF noting he allowed just one pressure in 49 pass-blocking snaps against Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

