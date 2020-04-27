Three Tigers included in Way-Too-Early 2021 NFL Mock Draft, no Travis Etienne

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Can't get enough NFL Mock drafts? Well, you are one lucky guy or gal because we got you covered. The 2020 NFL Draft just finished up over the weekend, but there are already 'draft gurus' and websites busy fine-tuning their 2021 editions for fans to dissect. SI.com released its 2021 Way-Too-Early NFL Mock Draft on Monday with three Clemson players projected in the first round including star quarterback Trevor Lawrence who was projected to the Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 overall. "Early odds put the Jags in the pole position in their bid to #tankfortrevor," SI.com wrote. "If picking first in 2021, a front office and coaching staff reset is almost guaranteed in Duval County. Lawrence, who will finally be draft-eligible in 2021, has been the presumed top pick since his freshman campaign. He's led Clemson to a national championship, back-to-back title game appearances with only one loss (25-1), and has all of the traits—size, arm strength, accuracy, mobility, etc.—that teams covet in a franchise-changing quarterback." Big-time receiver Justyn Ross was predicted to the Giants at the No. 7 pick.

"Dave Gettleman drafted a pair of tackles—Andrew Thomas and Matthew Peart—to protect Daniel Jones, and now he adds a playmaking receiver to help his young quarterback," SI.com wrote. "Ross wasn't as productive as he was in his 2018 true freshman season (46/1,000/9, 21.7 Y/R), but Trevor Lawrence's 6' 4" go-to receiver has the talent and upside to be a top-10 pick in the 2021 draft.

Speed rusher Xavier Thomas was projected to the Falcons at No. 14 overall.

"This is a bit of a projection as the breakout sophomore campaign that many expected from Thomas in 2019 didn't materialize," SI.com wrote. "The former top-five recruit had 10.5 tackles for loss in 2018, as a true freshman in a reserve role on a line that included three first-round picks. Thomas says he "got that edge back," and if he puts it all together in 2020, he could go even higher than this."

Standout running back Travis Etienne was somehow left off the first round of the mock draft.