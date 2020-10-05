Three Tigers earn ACC player of week honors

CU Athletic Communications by

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (Defensive Back of the Week), linebacker Baylon Spector (Linebacker of the Week) and offensive lineman Cade Stewart (Offensive Lineman of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 41-23 victory against Virginia on Saturday.

Clemson has earned a total of 529 weekly honors since 1968. The three selections this week join Trevor Lawrence’s selection as ACC Quarterback of the Week from the team’s season opener at Wake Forest to comprise Clemson’s four weekly honors this season. Today’s weekly honors are the first in the careers of all three players.

Booth recorded three solo tackles, two pass breakups and a highlight-reel one-handed interception that was selected as the No. 1 play on SportsCenter’s Top 10 on Saturday night. At 6-foot-0, his interception and two breakups all came in coverage against Virginia targets listed at 6-foot-7.

Spector recorded a career-high 14 tackles, shattering his previous high of six from last year’s Fiesta Bowl against Ohio State. (Note: Spector was initially credited with 13 tackles prior to a stat correction on Sunday morning to amend a misidentified jersey number.) He also earned Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week honors for his performance. His selection is the second ACC Linebacker of the Week honor for Clemson since 2018, joining Butkus Award winner Isaiah Simmons’ selection against Syracuse last year.

Stewart graded out at 94 percent with four knockdowns, according to Clemson’s coaching staff. He centered an offensive line that paved the way for Clemson’s 466 yards in the game, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence’s second 300-yard passing game of the season. He becomes the first Clemson center to earn the honor since Justin Falcinelli following Clemson’s 2018 win against South Carolina.