Three Clemson QBs make MaxPreps top-10 of 2000s

TigerNet Staff by

MaxPreps rated the top-20 high school quarterbacks of the last two decades and three Clemson products rank in the top-7. Soon-to-be No. 1 NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence (Cartersville, Ga.) paces the Tigers at No. 2 overall, only trailing Allen (Tx.) and Heisman-winning Oklahoma Sooner Kyler Murray at the top. "Georgia's all-time passing leader threw for 13,908 yards and 161 touchdowns during his high school career," MaxPreps' Zack Poff writes. "He went 52-3 as a starter and led the Hurricanes to a couple of state titles and a 41-game winning streak that stretched from his sophomore to senior year. Lawrence was the No. 1 rated player in the Class of 2018 and was named the MaxPreps Freshman of the Year and Junior of the Year." Next up for the Tigers is soon-to-be starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (Bellflower, Calif.), who ranks No. 4 behind Texas QB Vince Young. He earned MaxPreps Co-Player of the Year with Bryce Young in 2019 when he passed for 4,225 yards and 48 touchdowns. Uiagalelei tallied over 10,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards with 145 total scores over his high school career.

Deshaun Watson rounds out the Clemson trio at No. 7 overall, having held the records Lawrence broke for passing yards and scores in Georgia high school history. He was rated the top dual-threat QB in his class by the 247Sports Composite. The Gainesville, Georgia native was named MaxPreps Junior of the Year after passing for over 4,000 yards with 50 touchdowns and totaling nearly 1,500 rushing yards with 24 more TDs.