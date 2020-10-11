|
Three ACC teams mark top-5 of new AP Poll
|Sunday, October 11, 2020 2:03 PM-
The ACC leads the way in the latest AP Poll, paced by Clemson's 4-0 start.
The Tigers hold 59 of 62 first-place votes, ahead of Alabama (2), Georgia (1), Notre Dame and North Carolina.
In the top-5 from last week, Clemson rolled over No. 7 Miami, 42-17, while Alabama came out on top in a shootout over Ole Miss, 63-48, Georgia toppled Tennessee 44-21 and Notre Dame dropped Florida State, 42-26. Florida was the lone top-5 upset with a 41-38 loss at Texas A&M.
Miami dropped to No. 13 and Virginia Tech hung on to the No. 23 spot also out of the ACC.
AP Poll - 10/11
RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1 Clemson (4-0) 1 ACC 1,546 (59)
2 Alabama (3-0) 2 SEC 1,463 (2)
3 Georgia (3-0) 3 SEC 1,430 (1)
4 Notre Dame (3-0) 5 ACC 1,317
5 North Carolina (3-0) 8 ACC 1,190
6 Ohio State (0-0) 6 Big Ten 1,152
7 Oklahoma State (3-0) 10 Big 12 1,069
8 Cincinnati (3-0) 11 American Athletic 971
9 Penn State (0-0) 9 Big Ten 970
10 Florida (2-1) 4 SEC 904
11 Texas A&M (2-1) 21 SEC 883
12 Oregon (0-0) 12 Pac-12 817
13 Miami (FL) (3-1) 7 ACC 789
14 Brigham Young(4-0) 15 IA Independents 708
15 Auburn (2-1) 13 SEC 702
16 Wisconsin (0-0) 16 Big Ten 633
17 SMU (4-0) 18 American Athletic 522
18 Tennessee (2-1) 14 SEC 462
19 Michigan (0-0) 20 Big Ten 417
20 Iowa State (3-1) 24 Big 12 404
21 Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0) 23 Sun Belt 341
22 Kansas State (3-1) Big 12 301
23 Virginia Tech (2-1) 19 ACC 198
24 Minnesota (0-0) 25 Big Ten 177
25 USC (0-0) Pac-12 124
Others receiving votes: Marshall 105, North Carolina State 86, Oklahoma 71, Tulsa 61, UCF 57, Boston College 42, Coastal Carolina 37, UAB 29, Utah 29, Iowa 28, West Virginia 25, Army 20, Memphis 12, Air Force 11, Ole Miss 6, Arizona State 6, Texas 5, Houston 5, LSU 5, Washington 4, Missouri 2, Virginia 2, Louisiana Tech 2, Indiana 1, TCU 1