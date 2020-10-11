Three ACC teams mark top-5 of new AP Poll

TigerNet Staff by

The ACC leads the way in the latest AP Poll, paced by Clemson's 4-0 start.

The Tigers hold 59 of 62 first-place votes, ahead of Alabama (2), Georgia (1), Notre Dame and North Carolina.

In the top-5 from last week, Clemson rolled over No. 7 Miami, 42-17, while Alabama came out on top in a shootout over Ole Miss, 63-48, Georgia toppled Tennessee 44-21 and Notre Dame dropped Florida State, 42-26. Florida was the lone top-5 upset with a 41-38 loss at Texas A&M.

Miami dropped to No. 13 and Virginia Tech hung on to the No. 23 spot also out of the ACC.

AP Poll - 10/11

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS

1 Clemson (4-0) 1 ACC 1,546 (59)

2 Alabama (3-0) 2 SEC 1,463 (2)

3 Georgia (3-0) 3 SEC 1,430 (1)

4 Notre Dame (3-0) 5 ACC 1,317

5 North Carolina (3-0) 8 ACC 1,190

6 Ohio State (0-0) 6 Big Ten 1,152

7 Oklahoma State (3-0) 10 Big 12 1,069

8 Cincinnati (3-0) 11 American Athletic 971

9 Penn State (0-0) 9 Big Ten 970

10 Florida (2-1) 4 SEC 904

11 Texas A&M (2-1) 21 SEC 883

12 Oregon (0-0) 12 Pac-12 817

13 Miami (FL) (3-1) 7 ACC 789

14 Brigham Young(4-0) 15 IA Independents 708

15 Auburn (2-1) 13 SEC 702

16 Wisconsin (0-0) 16 Big Ten 633

17 SMU (4-0) 18 American Athletic 522

18 Tennessee (2-1) 14 SEC 462

19 Michigan (0-0) 20 Big Ten 417

20 Iowa State (3-1) 24 Big 12 404

21 Louisiana-Lafayette (3-0) 23 Sun Belt 341

22 Kansas State (3-1) Big 12 301

23 Virginia Tech (2-1) 19 ACC 198

24 Minnesota (0-0) 25 Big Ten 177

25 USC (0-0) Pac-12 124

Others receiving votes: Marshall 105, North Carolina State 86, Oklahoma 71, Tulsa 61, UCF 57, Boston College 42, Coastal Carolina 37, UAB 29, Utah 29, Iowa 28, West Virginia 25, Army 20, Memphis 12, Air Force 11, Ole Miss 6, Arizona State 6, Texas 5, Houston 5, LSU 5, Washington 4, Missouri 2, Virginia 2, Louisiana Tech 2, Indiana 1, TCU 1