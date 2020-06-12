Thirteen ACC players selected on Day 2 of 2020 MLB Draft

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - Thirteen Atlantic Coast Conference student-athletes were selected on day two for a total of 20 selections in the 2020 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, which concluded on Thursday night. After seven players were selected on the first day of the draft on Wednesday, 13 players heard their name called on day two. The 2020 Draft was shortened from the usual 40 rounds to just five rounds, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Eleven of the ACC’s 14 baseball programs had at least one player taken in the draft. Louisville and Miami led the way with three selections apiece, while Clemson, Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State and Virginia Tech each had two. Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Wake Forest each had one player selected.

The ACC’s stellar pitching was featured prominently, as 14 pitchers were chosen in the draft along with two catchers, three outfielders and a first baseman.

Fourteen MLB organizations selected ACC student-athletes with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Atlanta Braves, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants and Toronto Blue Jays picking more than one player from the conference.

2020 MLB Draft Picks from the ACC

1/10 — Reid Detmers, Louisville, Jr., RHP, Los Angeles Angels

1/13 — Patrick Bailey, NC State, Jr., C, San Francisco Giants

1/18 – Bryce Jarvis, Duke, Jr., RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks

1/25 – Jared Shuster, Wake Forest, Jr., LHP, Atlanta Braves

1/27 – Aaron Sabato, North Carolina, So., 1B, Minnesota Twins

1/29 – Bobby Miller, Louisville, Jr., RHP, Los Angeles Dodgers

CB Rd A/33 – Slade Cecconi, Miami, So., RHP, Arizona Diamondbacks

2/42 – CJ Van Eyk, Florida State, Jr., RHP, Toronto Blue Jays

2/46 – Chris McMahon, Miami, Jr., RHP, Colorado Rockies

2/53 – Freddy Zamora, Miami, Jr., RHP, Milwaukee Brewers

2/57 – Ian Seymour, Virginia Tech, Jr., LHP, Tampa Bay Rays

Rd 2 C/67 – Nick Swiney, NC State, Jr., LHP, San Francisco Giants

3/81 – Sam Weatherly, Clemson, Jr., LHP, Colorado Rockies

3/98 – Michael Guldberg, Georgia Tech, OF, Jr., Oakland Athletics

4/126 – Spencer Strider, Clemson, RHP, Jr., Atlanta Braves

4/130 – Carson Taylor, Virginia Tech, C, So., Los Angeles Dodgers

5/136 – Zach Britton, Louisville, OF, Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

5/143 – Joe Boyle, Notre Dame, RHP, Jr., Cincinnati Reds

5/146 – Baron Radcliff, Georgia Tech, OF, Jr., Philadelphia Phillies

5/148 – Shane Drohan, Florida State, LHP, Jr., Boston Red Sox