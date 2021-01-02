Texas fires head coach Tom Herman

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The offseason coaching carousel continues. Texas football head coach Tom Herman has been fired on Saturday morning, the school announced. The university released the following statement about the firing. "With our football season coming to a close, our vice president and athletics director, Chris Del Conte, has evaluated the UT program’s strengths and weaknesses and where the program is relative to our goals. While we have made measured progress during the past several years under Tom Herman’s leadership, Chris has recommended to the university president, Jay Hartzell, that UT make a coaching change to get us on track to achieving our ambitious goals. President Hartzell and the chair of our Board of Regents, Kevin Eltife, concur with this recommendation and have approved the change. We thank Coach Herman for his service and dedication to our student-athletes, our program and our university." Obviously, this is a big change as athletic director Chris Del Conte said three weeks ago that Herman would return next season.

Herman went 32-18 in four seasons at Texas including a decent 7-3 record this season. Overall, he was just a mediocre 22-13 in Big 12 play.

THe Longhorns lost seven times to unranked teams when they were ranked since Herman was hired in 2017.

He will be owed a $15 million buyout for the three years left on his contract. His staff's buyout is an estimated $9 million more.

According to multiple reports, Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is expected to be named the new head coach at Texas.

Tom Herman did no favors to many people during his time at #Texas. Players had issues with him, administration had issues with him, parents had issues with him and he undermined his own assistants often. — Taylor Gaspar Estes (@TaylorEstes247) January 2, 2021

Why #Texas fired Tom Herman in 4 screenshots...the more talent he accrued, the more mediocre the results became. #HookEm #Horns pic.twitter.com/fUjfgmYzej — Rod Babers (@rodbabers) January 2, 2021