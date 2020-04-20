|
Tee Higgins signs national Nike endorsement deal
|Monday, April 20, 2020 2:17 PM- -
Former Clemson receiver standout
Tee Higgins is just days away from finding out his pro path in the NFL draft.
According to his sports agency, Higgins already knows what kind of gear he will be rocking, signing a national shoe and apparel endorsement deal with Nike: @teehiggins5 has signed a national shoe/apparel endorsement deal with @nikefootball ! pic.twitter.com/11cja9dsu5 Higgins had had draft projections all over the first two days of the NFL draft. He could be selected as soon as Thursday's first-round event and could also go in the second or third round that starts at 7 p.m. on Friday (ESPN/NFL Network). Higgins left school tied for the career lead in receiving touchdowns (27) with Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins.
According to his sports agency, Higgins already knows what kind of gear he will be rocking, signing a national shoe and apparel endorsement deal with Nike:
@teehiggins5 has signed a national shoe/apparel endorsement deal with @nikefootball ! pic.twitter.com/11cja9dsu5— ESM (@everett_sm) April 20, 2020
Higgins had had draft projections all over the first two days of the NFL draft. He could be selected as soon as Thursday's first-round event and could also go in the second or third round that starts at 7 p.m. on Friday (ESPN/NFL Network).
Higgins left school tied for the career lead in receiving touchdowns (27) with Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins.
Soon..... pic.twitter.com/P7ljyHPY5a— Tee Higgins? (@teehiggins5) April 20, 2020