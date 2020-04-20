Tee Higgins signs national Nike endorsement deal

According to his sports agency, Higgins already knows what kind of gear he will be rocking, signing a national shoe and apparel endorsement deal with Nike:

Higgins had had draft projections all over the first two days of the NFL draft. He could be selected as soon as Thursday's first-round event and could also go in the second or third round that starts at 7 p.m. on Friday (ESPN/NFL Network).

Higgins left school tied for the career lead in receiving touchdowns (27) with Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins.