Tee Higgins signs national Nike endorsement deal
by - Correspondent - Monday, April 20, 2020 2:17 PM

Former Clemson receiver standout Tee Higgins is just days away from finding out his pro path in the NFL draft.

According to his sports agency, Higgins already knows what kind of gear he will be rocking, signing a national shoe and apparel endorsement deal with Nike:

Higgins had had draft projections all over the first two days of the NFL draft. He could be selected as soon as Thursday's first-round event and could also go in the second or third round that starts at 7 p.m. on Friday (ESPN/NFL Network).

Higgins left school tied for the career lead in receiving touchdowns (27) with Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins.

