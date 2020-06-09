Tee Higgins raising money for scholarships
A 'WRU' member wants to make things better at his old stomping ground.

Cincinnati Bengals rookie receiver Tee Higgins wants to provide scholarships to deserving black student-athletes at his alma mater of Oak Ridge High School.

"Change is about action!," Higgins wrote on Instagram. "BE THE CHANGE by joining me and @esm.football by donating $5-$85+ to provide scholarships to deserving black and African American student-athletes from my alma mater, Oak Ridge High School! 100% of proceeds will go directly to these scholarships."

Here is the link for the gofundme account that is tied to the scholarship.

