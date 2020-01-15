BREAKING

Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, January 15, 2020 2:53 PM
Tee Higgins makes NFL decision

Clemson junior receiver Tee Higgins announced on Wednesday afternoon that he will declare early for the NFL draft.

"The last three years at Clemson have been unbelievable," Higgins said via Twitter. "1 National Championship and 3 College Football Playoff appearances are accomplishments and experiences that can never be taken away. But Clemson is so much more than that. Clemson is different. It's hard to explain - I know it has been said that there's something in these hills, and as someone who grew up on the other side of those hills in Tennessee, I can tell you that it is 100% true - there really is something in these hills. If I had to boil it down to one word I guess it would have to be 'FAMILY." Clemson is family. I have been loved and treated like family from day one. I have formed relationships that will last a lifetime."

Higgins is regarded as high as a first-round pick by outlets.

He led the Tigers with 59 catches for 1,167 yards with 14 touchdowns this season.

The Volunteer State native logged 135 catches for 2,448 yards and a school-record 27 TD receptions over three seasons.

"I want to thank coach Swinney for just giving me the opportunity to pursue dreams and for pushing me to grow and become a better man," Higgins said in the statement. "I want to thank Coach Scott and Coach Elliott for making me a better player and always being there for me. I want to thank my teammates - football is the ultimate team sport - ya'll are my boys forever...I want to thank the fans for their incredible support. All of you together make Clemson feel like family. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of it. I want to thank God for all He blessed me with - none of this is possible without Him. Finally, I want to thank my own family - my mom and my sister. You both sacrificed so much for me to be in this position. I love you. You are why I do what I do. It has always been my dream to play in the NFL and take care of my family. Because of Clemson I now have the opportunity to do that. So it is with a grateful heart that I announce today my intention to enter the 2020 NFL Draft."

spacer TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
TigerNet News
spacer Go get 'em Tee!!!***
franc1968®
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
ISpeakTheTruth
spacer Tee Higgins going to NFL and Clemson will be loaded in 2020
NC Tigah
spacer Can't blame him for that - go get paid Tee!***
CTiger423®
spacer Thanks Tee! You deserve it.***
ColaTownTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
saddis56®
spacer You earned it young man! God bless and go get it.***
TGRRAG®
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
Bleedorange09
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
Zvooz
spacer That’s a quality list but I think Renfrow is Top 3***
tigerbum5
spacer I can't put them in any order
T3Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
Nosmelc_Sregit
spacer Disagree
CoolBreeze864
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
TygerTymeRyan
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
RCcola
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
widhorse
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
AfricanTiger
spacer Thanks Tee!
T3Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
lwsnbrandon
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
I bleed orange
spacer Free Tee! Go be great.***
doboy88®
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
Tiger728
spacer Give em #### Tee!
CoolBreeze864
spacer Teeeeeeeeeeee
Moondog7
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
pawsrule4evr
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
TigerSurvivor®
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
jsebe10®
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
Noodle
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
7Tiger7®
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
OCULUS PRIME
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
crawdad64
spacer Good for you Tee!
TennesseeLadyTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
AfricanTiger
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
ddclemson
spacer Here's hoping you get to hook up with former Tiger brethren
76er®
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
TigerLinks
spacer Re: TNET: Tee Higgins makes NFL decision
Bring That Energy
spacer Well deserved for a great tiger and man
tigerpathmd®
