Tee Higgins makes NFL decision

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson junior receiver Tee Higgins announced on Wednesday afternoon that he will declare early for the NFL draft. "The last three years at Clemson have been unbelievable," Higgins said via Twitter. "1 National Championship and 3 College Football Playoff appearances are accomplishments and experiences that can never be taken away. But Clemson is so much more than that. Clemson is different. It's hard to explain - I know it has been said that there's something in these hills, and as someone who grew up on the other side of those hills in Tennessee, I can tell you that it is 100% true - there really is something in these hills. If I had to boil it down to one word I guess it would have to be 'FAMILY." Clemson is family. I have been loved and treated like family from day one. I have formed relationships that will last a lifetime." Higgins is regarded as high as a first-round pick by outlets. He led the Tigers with 59 catches for 1,167 yards with 14 touchdowns this season. The Volunteer State native logged 135 catches for 2,448 yards and a school-record 27 TD receptions over three seasons.

"I want to thank coach Swinney for just giving me the opportunity to pursue dreams and for pushing me to grow and become a better man," Higgins said in the statement. "I want to thank Coach Scott and Coach Elliott for making me a better player and always being there for me. I want to thank my teammates - football is the ultimate team sport - ya'll are my boys forever...I want to thank the fans for their incredible support. All of you together make Clemson feel like family. Thank you for allowing me to be a part of it. I want to thank God for all He blessed me with - none of this is possible without Him. Finally, I want to thank my own family - my mom and my sister. You both sacrificed so much for me to be in this position. I love you. You are why I do what I do. It has always been my dream to play in the NFL and take care of my family. Because of Clemson I now have the opportunity to do that. So it is with a grateful heart that I announce today my intention to enter the 2020 NFL Draft."