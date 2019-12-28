Tee Higgins injury update

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson receiver Tee Higgins was injured during the first quarter against Ohio State in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl. He was hit hard on the sidelines while trying to make a catch, and his helmet was ripped off. Update 1:He was in the medical tent for a few minutes and is likely being checked out for a concussion. Update 2: He is headed to the locker room with a towel on his head — bad news for the Clemson offense. Update 3: Higgins has returned from the locker room and is sitting on the bench without his helmet talking to coach Brandon Streeter. Update 4: Trainer Danny Poole is now talking to him. Update 5: He is currently standing with his teammates with no helmet.

Update 6: According to ESPN, Higgins is out for the remainder of the contest. Clemson officials have not confirmed the report yet.

Clemson's Tee Higgins has left the game with an apparent injury after this 1st quarter collision. #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/5yX3hAD4L4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 29, 2019

Tee loses his helmet pic.twitter.com/eVl38js5Bt — David Hood (@MDavidHood) December 29, 2019

Spent some time with Tee Higgins earlier this season. Quiet, thoughtful kid who had a phenomenal year (and should have been a Biletnikoff finalist). Crushed that he won’t get to play in this game. — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 29, 2019

You wonder how much not having Tee Higgins out there is affecting Clemson. Yes, they've got other stars, but the guy averages 20 yards a catch. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) December 29, 2019