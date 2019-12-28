Tee Higgins injury update
Saturday, December 28, 2019
Clemson receiver Tee Higgins was injured during the first quarter against Ohio State in the 2019 Fiesta Bowl.

He was hit hard on the sidelines while trying to make a catch, and his helmet was ripped off.

Update 1:He was in the medical tent for a few minutes and is likely being checked out for a concussion.

Update 2: He is headed to the locker room with a towel on his head — bad news for the Clemson offense.

Update 3: Higgins has returned from the locker room and is sitting on the bench without his helmet talking to coach Brandon Streeter.

Update 4: Trainer Danny Poole is now talking to him.

Update 5: He is currently standing with his teammates with no helmet.

Update 6: According to ESPN, Higgins is out for the remainder of the contest. Clemson officials have not confirmed the report yet.

