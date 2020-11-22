BREAKING

Tee Higgins fined for touchdown celebration vs. Steelers
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, November 22, 2020 1:09 PM
Tee Higgins is have a standout rookie season (Charles LeClaire - USA Today Sports)
Former Clemson standout Tee Higgins is having an impressive rookie season playing for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Higgins has hauled in 40 catches for 603 yards (15.1 ypc) and four touchdowns.

During last Sunday's 36-10 loss against the Steelers, he celebrated after a short receiving touchdown by dunking the ball over the field goal post.

After the game, Higgins was wondering if he was going to get fined.

"Yo, am I gonna get fined for this?" he asked on Instagram.

The answer is YES.

The NFL will fine him with an unsportsmanlike conduct fine of $9,291 according to multiple reports, including NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

