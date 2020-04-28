Tee Higgins announces his jersey number

Former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins grew up a big Bengals fan and was drafted by them with the first pick in the second round Friday.

Higgins announced on Twitter that he would wear No. 85 in Cincinnati.

"I can't wait to put that number on," Higgins said via NFL.com. "Keep the tradition going (with the talented Bengals WRs like Chad Johnson and his idol A.J. Green)."

Johnson who wore No. 85 is excited for Higgins to make an impact for the Bengals and wants to meet up with him for some Mickey D's.

@teehiggins5 Congrats young boul, first order of business, me, you at McDonald’s in Covington to talk football #WhoDey — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) April 24, 2020

Johnson wants to also help out with the Bengals receiving group whenever it is safe: