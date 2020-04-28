Tee Higgins announces his jersey number
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, April 28, 2020 12:52 PM
Dreams do come true.

Former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins grew up a big Bengals fan and was drafted by them with the first pick in the second round Friday.

Higgins announced on Twitter that he would wear No. 85 in Cincinnati.

"I can't wait to put that number on," Higgins said via NFL.com. "Keep the tradition going (with the talented Bengals WRs like Chad Johnson and his idol A.J. Green)."

Johnson who wore No. 85 is excited for Higgins to make an impact for the Bengals and wants to meet up with him for some Mickey D's.

Johnson wants to also help out with the Bengals receiving group whenever it is safe:

