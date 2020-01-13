|
Tajh Boyd posts heartfelt 'This Clemson' letter before Clemson-LSU
|Monday, January 13, 2020 5:34 PM- -
Former Clemson quarterback
Tajh Boyd has great memories in the memorable 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl win against the LSU Tigers.
'4th and 16' will live forever in the hearts of Clemson fans regardless of how many years go by.
Boyd wrote a heartfelt letter "This Clemson" before Monday night's National Championship game featuring Clemson and LSU.
Check out his post below:
Wrote a little 4 minute short titled “This Clemson” Happy Gameday! Fight Tigers pic.twitter.com/d14Exclzh1— Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) January 13, 2020
