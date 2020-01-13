Tajh Boyd posts heartfelt 'This Clemson' letter before Clemson-LSU

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd has great memories in the memorable 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl win against the LSU Tigers. '4th and 16' will live forever in the hearts of Clemson fans regardless of how many years go by.

Boyd wrote a heartfelt letter "This Clemson" before Monday night's National Championship game featuring Clemson and LSU.

Check out his post below:

Wrote a little 4 minute short titled “This Clemson” Happy Gameday! Fight Tigers pic.twitter.com/d14Exclzh1 — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) January 13, 2020