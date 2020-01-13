Tajh Boyd posts heartfelt 'This Clemson' letter before Clemson-LSU
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, January 13, 2020 5:34 PM
Tajh Boyd posts heartfelt 'This Clemson' letter before Clemson-LSU

Former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd has great memories in the memorable 2012 Chick-fil-A Bowl win against the LSU Tigers.

'4th and 16' will live forever in the hearts of Clemson fans regardless of how many years go by.

Boyd wrote a heartfelt letter "This Clemson" before Monday night's National Championship game featuring Clemson and LSU.

Check out his post below:

Tajh Boyd posts heartfelt 'This Clemson' letter before Clemson-LSU
Tajh Boyd posts heartfelt 'This Clemson' letter before Clemson-LSU
