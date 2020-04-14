Tajh Boyd Foundation donates groceries to 150 families

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

A Clemson man needs no introduction. Former Tiger quarterback Tajh Boyd helped a local community in this difficult time dealing with the fallout of COVID-19. Groceries have been an issue for many people as they try to figure out logistics on how they can afford and where to get much needed groceries. Boyd's Foundation joined up with The Smiley Jay Foundation on Saturday to give groceries to 150 families in the Nicholtown community in Greenville. "We appreciate you guys for coming out spending this time with us," Boyd said in the following video. "One of the things I want to let you know is that we are all in this together. This is a very unusual time, and there is a lot of uncertainty. "But, we wanted you guys to be certain of one thing, and that is that we care." Good job by Boyd for trying to help out a local community with much-needed supplies. So appreciative of everyone involved and everyone who’s had a hand in building the organization over the years. The best is yet to come pic.twitter.com/ojlKQx0hrf — Tajh Boyd (@TajhB10) April 12, 2020 The Tajh Boyd Foundation has a mission statement of 'Empowering and enabling youth in SC to overcome adversity through education, mentoring, and character development for the long term betterment of their lives and our communities.'