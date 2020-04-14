Tajh Boyd Foundation donates groceries to 150 families
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, April 14, 2020 12:32 PM
Tajh Boyd trying to help out during this difficult time
A Clemson man needs no introduction.

Former Tiger quarterback Tajh Boyd helped a local community in this difficult time dealing with the fallout of COVID-19. Groceries have been an issue for many people as they try to figure out logistics on how they can afford and where to get much needed groceries.

Boyd's Foundation joined up with The Smiley Jay Foundation on Saturday to give groceries to 150 families in the Nicholtown community in Greenville.

"We appreciate you guys for coming out spending this time with us," Boyd said in the following video. "One of the things I want to let you know is that we are all in this together. This is a very unusual time, and there is a lot of uncertainty. "But, we wanted you guys to be certain of one thing, and that is that we care."

Good job by Boyd for trying to help out a local community with much-needed supplies.

The Tajh Boyd Foundation has a mission statement of 'Empowering and enabling youth in SC to overcome adversity through education, mentoring, and character development for the long term betterment of their lives and our communities.'

