TV channel announced for Clemson-Georgia Tech
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, October 11, 2020 9:51 AM
No. 1 Clemson will face off against Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday (Oct 17) at noon.

The ACC game has been announced to be on ABC.

Both teams are coming off impressive wins as Clemson beat up Miami 42-17 while Georgia Tech was impressive in their 46-27 victory over Louisville.

Updated TV schedule for ACC games:

Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC

Pitt at Miami, Noon, ACC Network

Liberty at Syracuse, Noon, RSN

Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

Duke at NC State, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACC Network

North Carolina at Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network

