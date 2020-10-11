TV channel announced for Clemson-Georgia Tech

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 1 Clemson will face off against Georgia Tech at Bobby Dodd Stadium on Saturday (Oct 17) at noon.

The ACC game has been announced to be on ABC.

Both teams are coming off impressive wins as Clemson beat up Miami 42-17 while Georgia Tech was impressive in their 46-27 victory over Louisville.

Updated TV schedule for ACC games:

Clemson at Georgia Tech, Noon, ABC

Pitt at Miami, Noon, ACC Network

Liberty at Syracuse, Noon, RSN

Louisville at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC (previously announced)

Duke at NC State, 3:30 p.m., RSN

Virginia at Wake Forest, 4 p.m., ACC Network

North Carolina at Florida State, 7 p.m., ESPN

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., ACC Network

UPDATE: Saturday's game against Clemson will be televised on ABC. Kickoff at Bobby Dodd is set for noon. #4the404 pic.twitter.com/BRunbFnKCV — Georgia Tech Football (@GeorgiaTechFB) October 11, 2020

ESPN has decided to put UM-Pitt on ACC Network at noon Saturday and Clemson-Georgia Tech on ABC at noon Saturday. That had an been either/or scenario, but this decision no surprise after last night's result. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 11, 2020