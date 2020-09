TV announcers for Clemson-Virginia

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 1-ranked Clemson hosts Virginia for an 8 p.m. kickoff on Saturday (ACC Network).

Dave O'Brien, Tim Hasselbeck and sideline reporter Katie George will call the television broadcast for ACC Network.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Tigers Network.