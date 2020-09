TV announcers for Clemson-The Citadel

Announcers Anish Shroff, Tom Luginbill and Eric Wood will call the Clemson-The Citadel contest for ACC Network on Saturday (9/19) at 4 p.m. ET.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Tigers Network.