TV announcers for Clemson-Syracuse

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 1 Clemson will face off against Syracuse at Death Valley on Saturday at 12 p.m (ACCN).

Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, and Lericia Harris will call the television broadcast for ACC Network.

Don Munson and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Tigers Network.

The Tigers are currently a massive 46.5 point favorites against the Orange.