TV announcers for Clemson-LSU

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Commentators Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit with sideline reporters Tom Rinaldi and Maria Taylor will work the National Championship game featuring No. 3 Clemson vs. No. 1 LSU game on Monday, January 13 at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN. Don Munson, Brad Scott, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather have the call on local radio (Clemson). Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Holly Rowe, and Ian Fitzsimmons will present the game on ESPN Radio.

Clemson is currently a 5.5 point underdog against LSU.