TV announcers for Clemson-FSU
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, November 16, 2020 3:57 PM
No. 4 Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC) will face off against Florida State (2-6, 1-6 ACC) on Saturday at 12 p.m.

Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Mike Golic (analyst), and Dawn Davenport (sideline reporter) will call the television broadcast for ABC.

Don Munson, Reggie Merriweather, and Tim Bourret will broadcast the game on the Clemson Tigers Network.

Clemson has won five consecutive games over Florida State, including the last three by an average of 32 points per game.

Currently, the Tigers are a hefty 34.5 road favorites against the Seminoles.

