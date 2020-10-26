TV announcers for Clemson-Boston College
Travis Etienne had 16 carries for 109 yards and three touchdowns against BC in 2019
No. 1 Clemson will face off against Boston College at Death Valley on Saturday at 12 p.m (ABC).

Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), and Holly Rowe (sideline) will call the television broadcast for ABC.

Don Munson, Tim Bourret, and Reggie Merriweather will broadcast the game on the Clemson Tigers Network.

Clemson is currently a massive 32-point favorite against Boston College.

Last season, the Tigers smacked the Eagles 59-7 behind Trevor Lawrence's 16-of-19 passing for 275 yards and three touchdowns.

