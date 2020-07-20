TV anchor trolls Trevor Lawrence's engagement
by - Assoc. Editor - Monday, July 20, 2020 3:15 PM
TV anchor trolls Trevor Lawrence's engagement

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is an elite college football player and certainly has the 'it' factor.

The national media follows his every move because it's their job to discuss noteworthy things that pertain to him like his engagement to his girlfriend Marissa Mowry over the weekend.

WBRZ weekend sports anchor Matt Trent in New Orleans is one of those types of dudes that just had to troll Lawrence's beautiful engagement.

"Congrats to both of them. Joe Burrow… not available for comment," he said in the following video. "But don't worry, Trevor. Daddy is proud of you. Go, Tigers!"

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
TV anchor trolls Trevor Lawrence's engagement
TV anchor trolls Trevor Lawrence's engagement
Prominent former Tigers speak out in '#WeWantToPlay' campaign
Prominent former Tigers speak out in '#WeWantToPlay' campaign
SURVEY RESULTS: How confident are Clemson fans in a 2020 season happening?
SURVEY RESULTS: How confident are Clemson fans in a 2020 season happening?
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 30) Author
spacer TNET: TV anchor trolls Trevor Lawrence's engagement
 TigerNet News
spacer Matt Trent can go eat a bowl of.......
 classof1994®
spacer That's just a normal Monday afternoon for Matt Trent***
 GWPTiger®
spacer Link to Matt Trent's current location?
 classof1994®
spacer Speaking of FM, kudos to B-Meist for finally banning FM
 GWPTiger®
spacer Yes
 classof1994®
spacer Re: Matt Trent can go eat a bowl of.......
 FORESTTIGER
spacer And we'll be drinking from a
 BengalBilly
spacer What an epic POS***
 TGRRAG®
spacer Yet another CRASS (opposite of class) LS-WHO fan.
 Tiger_Fan_007®
spacer Re: TNET: TV anchor trolls Trevor Lawrence's engagement
 ARMY TIGER
spacer Well...Joe is almost old enough to be TL's dad.***
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer Re: TNET: TV anchor trolls Trevor Lawrence's engagement
 geech72
spacer My uncle who is a USC fan (yeah, a black sheep)...
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer Re: TNET: TV anchor trolls Trevor Lawrence's engagement
 Pack on SiriusXM
spacer LOL! +1***
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: TNET: TV anchor trolls Trevor Lawrence's engagement
 smillsap1
spacer And, TL's response ...
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: And, TL's response ...
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Classic
 Noonan®
spacer Re: TNET: TV anchor trolls Trevor Lawrence's engagement
 crawdad64
spacer So a news anchor in a small market
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: TV anchor trolls Trevor Lawrence's engagement
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: TV anchor trolls Trevor Lawrence's engagement
 Gumby®
spacer Not only is he a subpar sports anchor...
 JKBtigerpaw
spacer In less than a year, Trevor will have made more money in a
 tabbyplague®
spacer Form their own words...
 BengalBilly
spacer It's not the first time TLaw got a ring first
 ancientorange
spacer Re: It's not the first time TLaw got a ring first
 tiger41732®
spacer matt trent? never heard of her***
 tgrfan42069
spacer Re: TNET: TV anchor trolls Trevor Lawrence's engagement
 domino dave
Read all 30 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week