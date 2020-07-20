TV anchor trolls Trevor Lawrence's engagement

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is an elite college football player and certainly has the 'it' factor.

The national media follows his every move because it's their job to discuss noteworthy things that pertain to him like his engagement to his girlfriend Marissa Mowry over the weekend.

WBRZ weekend sports anchor Matt Trent in New Orleans is one of those types of dudes that just had to troll Lawrence's beautiful engagement.

"Congrats to both of them. Joe Burrow… not available for comment," he said in the following video. "But don't worry, Trevor. Daddy is proud of you. Go, Tigers!"

Nothing better than seeing your son take the next step as a man.



Congrats to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence on his engagement. @JoeyB is one proud dad!! #GeauxTigers #LSU pic.twitter.com/86IS8mENdF — Matt Trent (@MCTrent23) July 18, 2020