Swinney updates latest on team injuries, COVID-19 tests

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney gave a good report on his team coming out of the open week.

He says the Tigers are about at full-strength now and coming out of a weekend with no positive COVID-19 tests.

"Knock on wood, hopefully we don't have more issues this week -- we've only got one kid who's got quarantined and he only got quarantined because he had dinner with somebody who had it and I think he gets out tomorrow," Swinney said on his call-in show Monday. "But other than that, everybody is at practice and we're moving in the right direction...Justin Foster is still not quite where he needs to be but Xavier (Thomas) is getting back into some practice and he's probably going to work some scouts all week and the next step for him is to get back into that football part of things. That's good to see him bouncing around there...

"We're in a good spot. Hopefully we can have a good week of practice and be as healthy as we've been in any point of the season. Tyler Davis is back out there and think he's going to go (Tuesday) and Wednesday and hopefully he's going to get good results from that. Good to see him bouncing around as well."

Swinney said the COVID-19 test results were as of Sunday testing.