Swinney updates injury status of Tyler Davis, Mike Jones Jr.
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, November 4, 2020 7:27 PM
Tyler Davis and Mike Jones Jr. won't travel to ND because of injuries
Tyler Davis and Mike Jones Jr. won't travel to ND because of injuries

Not ideal news for No. 1 Clemson as they prepare towards their top-four matchup against Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media following Wednesday's practice and shared that defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker Mike Jones Jr. will not play (or travel) against Notre Dame.

"I was hoping that I'd feel good about them today, but they're just not quite ready," he said.

Swinney understands that Davis is a force inside.

"It's certainly always better when you have your best players with you for sure. And we all know what Tyler Davis is capable of doing. But hey just another opportunity for guys to step up."

However, some good news as Swinney said that both players should be ready to roll after the bye week ahead of the trip to Florida State.

Both players were out last week against Boston College.

In other injury news, Swinney said that receiver Frank Ladson is ready to go from his hip injury.

Swinney said that Joseph Ngata had a "good week" of practice, which could mean "more playing time" for the receiver. He is still trying to get back 100 percent from a previous ab strain.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Official Clemson-Notre Dame hype video: Next Man Up
Official Clemson-Notre Dame hype video: Next Man Up
LOOK: Unique Clemson Ring Plaque
LOOK: Unique Clemson Ring Plaque
Clemson athletics updates latest COVID-19 impact on program
Clemson athletics updates latest COVID-19 impact on program
Post your comments!
Read all 12 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week