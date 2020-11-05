Swinney updates injury status of Tyler Davis, Mike Jones Jr.

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Not ideal news for No. 1 Clemson as they prepare towards their top-four matchup against Notre Dame on Saturday night.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media following Wednesday's practice and shared that defensive tackle Tyler Davis and linebacker Mike Jones Jr. will not play (or travel) against Notre Dame.

"I was hoping that I'd feel good about them today, but they're just not quite ready," he said.

Swinney understands that Davis is a force inside.

"It's certainly always better when you have your best players with you for sure. And we all know what Tyler Davis is capable of doing. But hey just another opportunity for guys to step up."

However, some good news as Swinney said that both players should be ready to roll after the bye week ahead of the trip to Florida State.

Both players were out last week against Boston College.

In other injury news, Swinney said that receiver Frank Ladson is ready to go from his hip injury.

Swinney said that Joseph Ngata had a "good week" of practice, which could mean "more playing time" for the receiver. He is still trying to get back 100 percent from a previous ab strain.