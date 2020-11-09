Swinney updates injury status of Clemson LB

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated the status of senior linebacker James Skalski Monday night.

Skalski has been out of the last three games with a groin injury, which he had surgery on in late October. Swinney said at the time that he would be out "a few games," but on his call-in show Monday, Swinney extended that prognosis at least one more.

"We're not going to have Skalski back," Swinney said for the Nov. 21 game at Florida State. "Skalski is way ahead of schedule and feeling great. But he's still not quite ready. But he'll be back at some point. The more of those guys we can get back the better."

Skalski tallied 27 tackles and three pass breakups over five games (four starts) so far this season. He ranked second on the team last year with 105 stops.