Swinney updates injury status for Clemson defenders

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated the injury status for a pair of Tiger defenders who have missed action lately.

James Skalski (groin) and Tyler Davis (ankle) were inactive for Saturday's game with Syracuse.

"That's the million dollar question there," Swinney said when asked about the two on his call-in show Monday. "I'm hopeful. It's just Monday so we still have a ways (to go). I feel good about Skalski. Tyler is going to be close -- may be another week but he'll be back sooner rather than later. But I feel better about Skalski right now."

Swinney said Saturday that the preseason All-ACC selection Davis rolled his ankle in practice last week. He has six tackles, two for loss, with a sack over 53 snaps in three games this season. Skalski has tallied 27 tackles, 1.5 for loss, in 168 snaps over five games (four starts).

No. 1-ranked Clemson (6-0) hosts Boston College (4-2) for a noon broadcast start on ABC Saturday.

The Tigers then go to No. 4 Notre Dame next week (7:30 p.m./NBC).