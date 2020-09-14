Swinney updates Clemson DT's injury condition
by - Monday, September 14, 2020 8:59 PM
Davis earned preseason All-ACC honors this offseason and started Saturday.
Davis earned preseason All-ACC honors this offseason and started Saturday.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated sophomore defensive tackle Tyler Davis' injury status Monday.

Davis had an MRI over the weekend after leaving the game early Saturday at Wake Forest. Swinney gave a good prognosis.

"We actually got some good news," Swinney said on his weekly call-in show. "He's going to be out this week but he will be back sooner rather than later. I was really encouraged by the news we got...Hopefully he will be back and ready to go in October."

Clemson hosts The Citadel on Saturday and then will have a bye week before playing again versus Virginia at home on Oct. 3.

Davis earned preseason All-ACC honors coming off starting 13 games last year and totaling 51 stops (9 for loss) with 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Swinney updates Clemson DT's injury condition
Swinney updates Clemson DT's injury condition
Dabo Swinney updates injuries on team
Dabo Swinney updates injuries on team
DeAndre Hopkins makes splash, sets career-high in Cardinals debut
DeAndre Hopkins makes splash, sets career-high in Cardinals debut
Post your comments!
Read all 11 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week