Swinney updates Clemson DT's injury condition

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney updated sophomore defensive tackle Tyler Davis' injury status Monday.

Davis had an MRI over the weekend after leaving the game early Saturday at Wake Forest. Swinney gave a good prognosis.

"We actually got some good news," Swinney said on his weekly call-in show. "He's going to be out this week but he will be back sooner rather than later. I was really encouraged by the news we got...Hopefully he will be back and ready to go in October."

Clemson hosts The Citadel on Saturday and then will have a bye week before playing again versus Virginia at home on Oct. 3.

Davis earned preseason All-ACC honors coming off starting 13 games last year and totaling 51 stops (9 for loss) with 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.