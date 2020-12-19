Swinney says it would be 'a crying shame' if Trevor Lawrence doesn't win Heisman

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence made his final Heisman case on the field in a 34-10 win over No. 2 Notre Dame Saturday. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney made -- possibly -- his final case for Trevor Lawrence winning the Heisman just minutes off of the field. Both were pretty strong on the night in Charlotte, where Lawrence dazzled in an MVP performance with 322 passing yards and an additional 90 rushing with three touchdowns. "Here's what I would say, it would be a crying shame if the Heisman didn't attach their name to Trevor Lawrence. Alright?" Swinney told ABC postgame. That would be a shame. I know that's become a stat award, but if you watch college football and you don't know that's the best player in the country? I don't know what you're looking at. To me, the Heisman should want their name attached to Trevor Lawrence. That's what I've got to say about that guy." Voting for the Heisman concludes on Monday. Clemson has not had a Heisman winner as of yet.

Lawrence came into the game with 2,431 passing yards and 20 touchdowns to three interceptions, adding six rushing touchdowns.

??-??-?? ??@Trevorlawrencee threw for 322 yds, ran for 90 yds and had 3 TDs in the #ACCFCG ?? pic.twitter.com/fceWzVHtFq — ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 20, 2020

"It would be a crying shame if the Heisman didn't attach their name to Trevor Lawrence."#Trevor4Heisman ?? pic.twitter.com/XoEEjaJgTr — ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 20, 2020