Swinney says Trevor Lawrence recovery timeline is on track

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence returned to the team on Thursday as scheduled after a 10-day isolation due to a positive test for COVID-19.

Lawrence received a positive test for COVID-19 last Thursday after practicing Monday through Wednesday in the lead-up to the Boston College game last week. The 10-day period, however, can be started from the "onset of symptoms" so Lawrence was cleared earlier than that timeline. He is ruled out already for the Notre Dame game on Saturday as he goes through the cardiac test and acclimatization period.

Lawrence said last Thursday that he was feeling "relatively mild" COVID-19 symptoms but Swinney updated his status as feeling well on Tuesday and talked about Lawrence again in a SIRIUSXM interview Thursday.

"He’s great. In fact, he is back today," Swinney said. "Today is his first day back. Today was the first day they have been able to let him come back. In fact, I looked up in the team meeting and I forgot he was going to be there and I was like ‘Trevor, hey man’ because he has been virtual with us for a while.

"He will work out some today. They will do some things today and do some things tomorrow. He’s great. I mean he really is great, but all we can do is follow the protocol that has been put forth by the medical advisory group. Based on when he gets out, which is today, there is just no way even though he feels like he can play no problem, there is a protocol in place that we have to follow from a cardiac standpoint to make sure."

Swinney said that next step wasn't easy enough to navigate to get Lawrence ready for the primetime showdown.

"It’s not like you can do that and check the boxes ‘Ok, we did it in a day,'" Swinney said. "That’s why it has been put in place and again it is set forth by the ACC medical advisory group. These are doctors and this is what they do. Unfortunately, he just will not be able to get through that part of it in time to play. But we expect he will be ready to go Monday at practice and back at it unless there is some type of setback or something with the protocol he will go through today and tomorrow and Saturday. He feels great and hopefully we don’t have any issues as he finishes up his protocol."

Lawrence will make the trip with the team and Swinney is going to put him to work.

"Basically just on the sidelines like an injured player if you will," Swinney said. "He can’t play but he is incredibly knowledgeable. He’s got a great mind for the game. He will just be another set of eyes. Hopefully, just be a good encouragement guy to DJ (Uiagalelei) as he makes his first road start. That’s really it. I told him and (Clemson linebacker) James Skalski -- both seniors and I know they were looking forward to this game and both disappointed can’t play in it, but try to find a way to still make a difference as Coach Lawrence and Coach Skalski this one game."