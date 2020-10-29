Swinney on if he thinks Trevor Lawrence would return to Clemson

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke to the media Tuesday and was asked whether he was certain that he would enter the NFL Draft after this season.

Lawrence didn't rule out returning to Clemson.

"My mindset has been that I'm going to move on," he said. "But who knows? There's a lot of things that could happen."

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was interviewed on ESPNU Radio on Sirius XM with host Mark Packer on Thursday evening and gave his thoughts on various subjects including Lawrence's football future.

"He is going to do whatever he needs to do," Swinney said about his star quarterback. "I am going to save a scholarship for him, just in case. But, you know, I am not real worried about it. He ain’t worried about it either. He has one thing on his mind, leading the Tigers and having a great season this year. All of that stuff will take care of itself whenever the time comes."

Swinney remembers when Christian Wilkins returned to school for his senior season.

"We will certainly let him stay if that is what he wants to do. But I would be surprised if he is back with the Tigers next year," he said. "But who knows? You never know. I didn’t think Christian Wilkins was coming back, but he did."

Swinney said he would save a spot for Lawrence if needed on the roster.

"I won't give his number away until he tells me he's gone. I think he's just answering the question with just kind of facts, but who knows? We're just trying to beat BC. That's all we are worried about."

