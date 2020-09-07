Swinney on Bresee: 'Don't think we've ever had one like him as a freshman'

It's hard to hype up the No. 1-rated freshman in the nation much more, but Clemson coach Dabo Swinney did his part Monday night.

Bryan Bresee was listed as sharing a starting role at one defensive tackle spot on this week's depth chart and Swinney says they haven't seen a freshman this impressive.

"Bryan Bresee, I don’t think we’ve ever had one like him as a freshman," Swinney said on his call-in show Monday. "That’s a pretty strong statement because we’ve had some great ones. He’s smart. I describe him as a bigger, more athletic, stronger, a little more heavy-handed Christian Wilkins, as a freshman. Because Christian was unbelievable but he wasn’t a very strong guy coming in here. He had to develop physically. And he’s just not as big as Bryan.

"Bryan is a big man and a great, great kid and personality and team guy. It’s been fun to watch him. Been here since January who almost has been redshirted if you will and ready to help this team."

Fellow interior D-linemen Demonte Capehart and Tre Williams have stood out as well.

"Capehart and Tre Williams -- Tre is as athletic a guy as we’ve signed inside," Swinney said. "Capehart, we haven’t had many guys like him with his body. He’s still got a lot to learn as a football player. He’s just a young talent. But when we get him developed, oh my goodness. He is a massive, massive young man and can move and is athletic."

Swinney is big on the whole freshman class really.

“Unbelievable. Let me just tell you -- good people, great young men. So much fun," he said. "I can’t tell you the comments we’ve had from all areas they’re involved in. They’re just an excellent, excellent group of young men...Just a really good group of people who just happen to be really good football players. It’s been exciting to see them grow and mature. They’re all, if the Good Lord keeps them healthy, will have a lot of fun here and we’re going to have a lot of fun watching them."