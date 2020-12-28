Swinney compares Trevor Lawrence with Deshaun Watson
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 28, Mon 12:41
Deshaun Watson is a Clemson legend (Kevin Jairaj - USA Today Sports)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media Monday as part of previewing the All-State Sugar Bowl on New Year's Day (8:30 PM/ESPN).

Swinney was asked by a reporter to compare Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence to former great Deshaun Watson.

"Well, I mean, they're both very similar as far as what they mean to the program," he said. "I mean, there have been just incredibly committed guys. Two great human beings, first of all. Great examples, great teammates, great leaders, great preparers. You name it. Both of them graduated in three years. Incredibly disciplined with their lives and, I mean, you just couldn't find two more committed guys to win it. Two great winners. That's what both of them bring to the table."

Swinney remembers fondly the final drive orchestrated by Watson to win the 2017 title.

"Obviously, Deshaun led us to our first National Championship (during Swinney's time). He kind of paved the way. And his will to win, I mean, that last drive against Alabama to win the National Championship with one second, that's the epitome of Deshaun Watson."

