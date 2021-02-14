Stephen A. Smith thinks Texans should consider trading Deshaun Watson to Cowboys

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Houston Texans have said officially that they aren't trading franchise quarterback Deshaun Watson despite his trade demands. However, the longer this situation drags out, it likely is beneficial for both parties to move on. On Friday's episode of ESPN's First Take, co-host Stephen A. Smith suggested that the Texans consider trading Watson to the Dallas Cowboys for veteran quarterback Dak Prescott. “[Texans] are about to lose Deshaun Watson, he don’t want to be there. He don’t want to be there,” Smith said. “Dak Prescott, being the ultimate professional, being the face of the franchise, willing to toe the company line, to go along and get along so long as you pay him his money — which Houston wouldn’t mind doing evidenced by how they paid Deshaun Watson. So if you’re Dak Prescott, that might be something you’re willing to do. And I think if you’re the Houston Texans, you should consider it.” It's hard for someone to work well in their job like Watson if they are disgruntled by management.

“You want to make sure that you get equitable compensation or something close to it for the services of Deshaun Watson, who’s determined not to be there,” Smith said. “Regardless of how much you’re flexing, you can’t make the brother want to be there any longer. If he doesn’t like the organization, if he doesn’t respect the organization — but you bring him back and insist on him playing for the organization, you are begging for trouble.”

.@stephenasmith thinks the Texans should consider trading Deshaun Watson to Dallas for Dak Prescott ?? pic.twitter.com/5BE8NCV4r1 — First Take (@FirstTake) February 11, 2021