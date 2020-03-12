BREAKING

Statement from Clemson on the ACC suspending athletic activities
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, March 12, 2020 3:46 PM
Statement from Clemson on the ACC suspending athletic activities

Clemson officials released a statement on Thursday supporting the decision by the ACC conference to suspend athletic activities during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Clemson athletics fully supports the ACC statement as we look to create a safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans," the statement said. "We understand that this decision has many implications on the Clemson athletic landscape, but is in the best interest of our community. We will have more information on ticketing and other operational issues in the coming days. The department will continue to engage in conversations on this issue and provide updates as available."

The ACC released the following statement on Thursday afternoon.

"The Atlantic Coast Conference has suspended all athletic related activities including all competition, formal and organized practice, recruiting and participation in NCAA championships until further notice."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
ACC Tournament canceled due to coronavirus
ACC Tournament canceled due to coronavirus
ACC suspends all athletic-related activities
ACC suspends all athletic-related activities
Clemson University to go to online classes because of Coronavirus
Clemson University to go to online classes because of Coronavirus
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week