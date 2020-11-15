South Carolina fires Will Muschamp

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

South Carolina has fired its football coach Will Muschamp on Sunday.

The school announced that Mike Bobo will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

"After a thorough assessment of our football program, we have decided to make a change with the head football coach," said South Carolina AD Tanner. "I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward. I believe our program will be well served by Coach Bobo as the interim head coach as we search for a new leader for Gamecock Football.

"We will begin a search immediately to find the best head coach for Carolina football," said Tanner. "We have great facilities, a passionate fan base, a University that is committed to excellence in football and a support system that is second to none in developing student-athletes. We will be looking for someone with the energy, commitment and organizational skills that can move our program to a championship level."

The Gamecocks have lost their last three games by a score of 52-24 (LSU), 48-3 (Texas A&M), 59-42 (Ole Miss), and hold a dismal 2-5 record. In those three games, the defense has given up 1,779 yards and 159 points.

Last season, they had a rough 4-8 season, and their program's win totals have decreased every year since 2017.

At South Carolina, Muschamp had an overall record of 28-30 with a winning percentage of only .483. That's not good, folks.

The Gamecocks couldn't really make any headway in the SEC East going only 2-7 against Georgia and Florida during Muschamp's tenure.

Despite economics being tough for college athletics across the county because of the pandemic, South Carolina will buy out the rest of his contract, which is reportedly $13.2 million. He had four more seasons left on his contract after the school agreed to a contract extension after the 2018 season.

Muschamp will get paid a total of around $21.6 million to not coach at his last two head coaching gigs with Florida (2011-2014) and South Carolina.

BREAKING: #SouthCarolina has parted ways with Will Muschamp, per sources. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 16, 2020

Will Muschamp is going to end his career collecting $21 million in buyout money from SEC schools. Legendary. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 16, 2020

It's not a good year to pay an eight-figure buyout, but it's also not a good year to have Will Muschamp in charge of your SEC football team. Tough spot for South Carolina — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) November 16, 2020

Will Muschamp's buyout is just north of $13 million. It was cut slightly as part of the most recent amendment to his contract. There had been growing concern among school officials and supporters that continued fan apathy could cost South Carolina more. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) November 16, 2020

Pandemic year and financial burden not withstanding, South Carolina has seen enough of Will Muschamp.



Had mass booster support through offseason despite downward trajectory, but these last few ugly losses were too much. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) November 16, 2020

Update: Clemson is 7-1, Coastal is 7-0, and South Carolina just fired their coach https://t.co/ucwxv1sZEQ — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 16, 2020

Two names that will be mentioned early and often for the South Carolina job: Hugh Freeze and Billy Napier.



From ‘03-‘10 Napier coached in South Carolina in different roles at Clemson and SC State. — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) November 16, 2020

Breaking: South Carolina has parted ways with head football coach Will Muschamp in the aftermath of the Gamecocks' third straight loss, a 59-42 setback to Ole Miss on Saturday, sources told ESPN's @ClowESPN. pic.twitter.com/w2wkNNcuYr — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) November 16, 2020

South Carolina has fired football coach Will Muschamp and his buyout is more than $13 million.



This decision will ultimately cost the Gamecocks around $30 million once a new staff is hired and paid.



Pretty bold to make that financial call during a pandemic. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 16, 2020

This was not something that was written about or reported, it was because that is what kind of person Will Muschamp is. He is a genuinely great human being. Coaching is a tough profession but as a person, he’s one of the best people I’ve ever been around — Derek Tyson (@DerekJTyson) November 16, 2020