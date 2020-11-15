South Carolina fires Will Muschamp
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, November 15, 2020 7:10 PM
Will Muschamp is out at South Carolina
Will Muschamp is out at South Carolina

South Carolina has fired its football coach Will Muschamp on Sunday.

The school announced that Mike Bobo will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season.

"After a thorough assessment of our football program, we have decided to make a change with the head football coach," said South Carolina AD Tanner. "I appreciate all that Will Muschamp has done for our program and wish him and his family the best moving forward. I believe our program will be well served by Coach Bobo as the interim head coach as we search for a new leader for Gamecock Football.

"We will begin a search immediately to find the best head coach for Carolina football," said Tanner. "We have great facilities, a passionate fan base, a University that is committed to excellence in football and a support system that is second to none in developing student-athletes. We will be looking for someone with the energy, commitment and organizational skills that can move our program to a championship level."

The Gamecocks have lost their last three games by a score of 52-24 (LSU), 48-3 (Texas A&M), 59-42 (Ole Miss), and hold a dismal 2-5 record. In those three games, the defense has given up 1,779 yards and 159 points.

Last season, they had a rough 4-8 season, and their program's win totals have decreased every year since 2017.

At South Carolina, Muschamp had an overall record of 28-30 with a winning percentage of only .483. That's not good, folks.

The Gamecocks couldn't really make any headway in the SEC East going only 2-7 against Georgia and Florida during Muschamp's tenure.

Despite economics being tough for college athletics across the county because of the pandemic, South Carolina will buy out the rest of his contract, which is reportedly $13.2 million. He had four more seasons left on his contract after the school agreed to a contract extension after the 2018 season.

Muschamp will get paid a total of around $21.6 million to not coach at his last two head coaching gigs with Florida (2011-2014) and South Carolina.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
South Carolina fires Will Muschamp
South Carolina fires Will Muschamp
WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins makes insane Hail Mary game-winning catch
WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins makes insane Hail Mary game-winning catch
Clemson-Florida State Vegas odds released
Clemson-Florida State Vegas odds released
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 43) Author
spacer TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp
 casperasop1
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp
 casperasop1
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp
 speedracer®
spacer That 21 MM number is so unfair
 Jordan Hall
spacer Re: That 21 MM number is so unfair
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer You want them to do well? What’s wrong with you?
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: You want them to do well? What’s wrong with you?
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: You want them to do well? What’s wrong with you?
 Rw43
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp
 bloodrunsorange63®
spacer Bummer***
 CUGRAD1980
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp
 tigerband1®
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp
 Tigers Rule®
spacer Spurs Up.
 97TigerPaw
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp
 moodytiger
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp
 rons1®
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp
 jstone D329
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp
 MayrettaTiger
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp
 bretfsu®
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp
 jstone D329
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp***
 MayrettaTiger
spacer Cycling out
 geech72
spacer This sucks.***
 surroundedtiger
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp
 OrangeCrush61
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp
 OrangeCrush61
spacer But I thought he was their guy.***
 tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: But I thought he was their guy.***
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp
 Woburn Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp
 pointcove
spacer Re: Dangit, that sucks. Had hoped he'd stay forever........
 Ridgeland Booster®
spacer Guess Toad Ellis is greasing up the training wheels..
 CaptainOrange
spacer Re: Guess Toad Ellis is greasing up the training wheels..
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp
 TwoNats®
spacer Shame. Thought he was doing a great job***
 thompson_creek_tiger®
spacer Boom***
 gopaws4
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp
 Tigerlife2005
spacer I'm surprised that a coach would get fired during Covid year
 joeyb®
spacer Re: TNET: South Carolina reportedly fires Will Muschamp
 Joe21®
spacer Guess that means they are keeping Tanner as AD
 tabbyplague®
spacer Is this what cycling in looks like?***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Why would they do this especially after UGA win!
 HumbleServant®
Read all 43 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week