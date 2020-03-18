Shaq Lawson posts heartfelt letter to Bills nation

Former Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson has a new NFL home. Lawson agreed to a three-year deal with the Miami Dolphins worth $30 million and also will be reunited with former Clemson assistant coach Marion Hobby. Warmer weather, a hefty payday, and coached by his old mentor seems to be an ideal fit for Lawson in Miami. Lawson decided to reflect on his time as a Buffalo Bill and say thank you to all of his former coaches, teammates, fans, and the New York community. Dear Bills Mafia, It's with sincere sadness that I confirm my time in Buffalo has come to an end. This was not an easy decision, as my love for Western New York and the Bills Mafia is something that is strong and will not soon be forgotten. This decision was based on what I felt was best for me and my family and was one of the most difficult and emotionally challenging decisions I have ever had to make. I want to thank Terry and Kim Pegula, Doug Whaley, Rex Ryan, and the entire Buffalo Bills football operations staff for having faith in me back in 2016 as their first-round draft pick. I want to thank Brandon Beane, Coach McDermott, Coach Frazier, and their staffs for helping me grow into the person that I've become on and off the field. More importantly, they trusted me to be a key piece to the culture change that has turned this into a championship-caliber organization.

To the fans of Western New York and the Bills Mafia nationwide, Thank you for welcoming me with open arms and helping me feel like part of the family since day one. I will always have a special place in my heart for this community. Especially the numerous kids whose lives I've touched through the Shaq Lawson Foundation and the Buffalo Bills Community Relations Department.

Last but not least, I was to thank my brothers! My teammates who had my back week after week, day after day. I've learned something from each one of you, and you will always be my brothers for life. I will be rooting for your continued success.

Buffalo, you will always have a special place in my heart as my first NFL team, and as a city that is truly full of good neighbors.

Thank you!

Shaq

Thank You Buffalo ?? pic.twitter.com/h9ba7gX6rW — Shaq Lawson (@Shaq_Lawson90) March 17, 2020