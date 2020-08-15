Several Clemson players including Travis Etienne out during Saturday's scrimmage

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson coaches Dabo Swinney, Brent Venables, and Tony Elliott spoke to the media following Saturday's scrimmage inside Death Valley.

There were several players that were out of action due to injury or being held out for precautions including running back Travis Etienne.

"Got banged up the other day," Swinney said to the media.

Receiver Ajou Ajou had a hamstring issue before the scrimmage and Frank Ladsen, Joseph Ngata, Amari Rodgers were all held out.

Offensive linemen Kaleb Boateng and Mason Trotter were held out for protocol purposes.

On the defensive side of the ball DT/OL Tayquon Johnson was held out because of a migraine issue.

Defender Mario Goodrich was out with a stomach bug, while James Skalski, Justin Foster, and Kane Patterson were also all held out because of various bumps and bruises.

It was also announced that Etinosa Reuben has been dealing with a scaphoid issue while Xavier Thomas (strep throat) is still out.