Second-half goal guides No. 4 Tigers past No. 14 Irish

CU Athletic Communications by

Notre Dame, Ind. - The No. 4 Clemson women’s soccer team extended its win streak to two with a 2-1 win over No. 14 Notre Dame on the road. The Tigers improve their overall record to 5-2-0 with a 4-2-0 mark within conference play.

“If you get three points in a win on the road in the ACC it's well deserved and never easy,” said Head Coach Eddie Radwanski. “This was our first win at Notre Dame and we had to pull out a little Clemson grit to get it but it was a great win, collectively.”

Just 12 minutes into the match, Hal Hershfelt took a feed from Lauren Bruns before firing a shot from inside the box to the far side of the net past the Notre Dame keeper. The goal marked Hershfelt’s first of the 2020 season. Despite the early goal, the remainder of the first half would remain quiet from both sides on the scoresheet as the Tigers entered the locker room with a 1-0 advantage.

Coming into the second half, Notre Dame’s Ospeck was able to net the equalizer in the 46th minute after securing the ball after an initial play was slowed by the foot of Hensley Hancuff. Her tying goal would stand until the 83rd minute.

With under 10 minutes to play, the Tigers strung together a play that sent Lauren Bruns up the side of the field who fed a ball to Megan Bornkamp inside the Notre Dame box. After an initial attempt was blocked, the freshman regained possession and sent a ball past the backline.

“Lauren helped keep the ball alive and Megan got a nice finish there,” stated Radwanski. “We also got some really great play from Hensley again in goal - she is really someone that can manage the game back there.”

The Tigers will have a short break and return to action on Oct. 29 when they face Pitt at Historic Riggs Field in a 7 p.m. match on ACCNX.

Notes

Hancuff, who tied her career-high mark with eight saves against Wake Forest, broke her personal best with 10 saves against the Fighting Irish. Six of her saves would come in the first half which included two goal line stops. In net, Hancuff moves her record in net to 5-1-0 in 2020.

Lauren Bruns added the first multi-assist game of her career with two against the Irish.

Megan Borkamp netted her third goal of the season while also adding the first game-winning goal of her career.