Sandy MacIver inks new deal with Everton

CLEMSON, S.C. - The Everton Women officially announced the contract of former Clemson goalkeeper Sandy MacIver on Monday. The new deal extends MacIver until the end of June 2023. MacIver, who had played throughout Everton’s youth system before joining the Tigers, rejoined the club in January of 2020 after graduating from Clemson. Since stepping into the professional circuit, MacIver has solidified herself as one of the top goalkeepers in the Women’s Super League. After helping the Blues reach the FA Cup final in 2020, despite falling in extra-time to Manchester City, MacIver’s stellar play earned her the Player of the Match honors. Outside of Everton, MacIver has seen progression on the national stage. Just last month the 22-year old made her senior debut with the England squad in a 6-0 friendly against Northern Ireland.

“On a personal level, the ultimate goal is to be England’s No. 1. I really believe being an Everton player can help me achieve that,” said MacIver.