Sammy Watkins inducted into South Fort Myers HOF, jersey retired

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Super Bowl champion Sammy Watkins received a special accolade recently as he and his former teammate Dallas Crawford were inducted into the South Fort Myers High School Hall of Fame. During his high school playing days, Watkins was a two-time all-state selection with 133 total catches for 2,997 yards and 36 touchdowns. “If I don’t get the other hall of fame, I’ve got this one,” Watkins laughed via News-Press. “It’s a blessing to be an alumnus who comes from this school that’s doing so much when all I did was to play football. For them to have us on their minds – the school, the teachers, the principal – it’s special. These are my old stomping grounds. This is what made me. These walls, this school made me who I am." Watkins' No. 7 jersey will never be worn again at the school.

Previously, Watkins was honored on Feb. 18 in Lee County with ‘Sammy Watkins Day.’