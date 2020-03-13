Reports: NCAA set to grant year back to spring sports athletes

The NCAA canceled spring sports competitions on Thursday due to the growing threat of COVID-19 (or coronavirus). That may not affect the eligibility status of the athletes who started but didn't get to finish out the year on their respective playing field. The NCAA, per multiple reports, is set to bring some good news for spring sports athletes. The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach reported Thursday that an NCAA note said "it will be appropriate to grant relief for the use of a season for competition for student-athletes who have participated in spring sports." Auerbach said the NCAA "will start working on issues tied to this and winter athletes" as well. An NCAA statement Friday afternoon said it "encourages conferences and schools to make decisions and take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities. In addition, the NCAA Board of Governors directs Divisions I, II and III to consider necessary adjustments to or waivers of rules where appropriate." Clemson baseball played 17 games before the NCAA ruling, while softball's debut campaign went 27. While the NCAA championships are canceled, the ACC's last word was that its sports are "suspended" until further notice.

The NCAA also installed a temporary dead period in all sports until "at least" April 15, which will make it not permissible to make in-person recruiting contacts or evaluations on or off-campus or permit official or unofficial visits by prospects to each school's campus.

