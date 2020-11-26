Reports: Clemson president among leading candidates for ACC commissioner

TigerNet Staff by

According to multiple reports this week, Clemson president Jim Clements is among the final candidates for the ACC commissioner role that came open after John Swofford announced this would be his last season in that role earlier this year.

TMG Sports first reported Clements and ESPN executive vice president for programming and scheduling Burke Magnus as the top-two candidates for a hiring that they report the timeline being mid-January on an announcement.

Longtime ACC writer David Teel reported the same two, as well as former FSU AD Stan Wilcox and West Coast Conference commissioner Gloria Nevarez in the mix as well.

Clements was named Clemson's president on Dec. 31, 2013. He was born in Arlington, Virginia and is a graduate of the University of Maryland-Baltimore County and has a degree from Johns Hopkins as well. He was president of West Virginia before taking over in Clemson.

His Clemson bio credits him with overseeing $900+ million in facilities construction and renovations at Clemson as of its last update.

Magnus has worked at ESPN since 1995 and was ranked the fifth-most powerful person in college sports last decade by Sports Illustrated. He is a 1988 Holy Cross graduate.