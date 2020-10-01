Breaking: 5-star Clemson RB enters transfer portal

TigerNet Staff by

Former 5-star prospect and true freshman running back Demarkcus Bowman has entered the transfer portal, TigerNet has confirmed.

He informed Clemson's coaches of his transfer intentions this week.

Bowman totaled nine carries for 32 yards in the first two games of the season.

Bowman was rated as high as the No. 2 running back in the 2020 class out of Lakeland High School (Fla.).

He rushed for 5,081 yards, including an 11.4-yard per-carry average and 71 touchdowns during his HS career.

For this season and beyond, Travis Etienne is a senior and expected to go pro in 2021, with a waiver also available if wanted to current junior Lyn-J Dixon, sophomores Michel Dukes and Chez Mellusi, freshman Kobe Pace and redshirt senior Darien Rencher. Grayson (Ga.)'s Phil Mafah and Weddington (NC)'s Will Shipley are committed for the 2021 class at RB.

Al.com's Matt Zenitz first reported the news Thursday afternoon.