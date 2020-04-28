Report: Texans exercise $17.3 million option on Deshaun Watson

One for two isn't that bad I guess. The Houston Texans moved on from franchise receiver DeAndre Hopkins but now have picked up Deshaun Watson's fifth-year option on his rookie contract worth $17.3 million on Monday according to ESPN's Field Yates. The Texans are currently in talks with Watson's agent about a long-term deal. "I think any time we can try to get something done with Deshaun would be great," head coach Bill O'Brien said to the media. "These things take time. I don't want to get into all the details of it. I know there's a lot out there about where we are. We have a great relationship with Deshaun. We have a great relationship with his agent. Very good open lines of communication. Really haven't gotten into the details of anything right now, but obviously, we want Deshaun Watson to be the quarterback here for a long time, so we'll see how it all plays out." Watson is scheduled to make $4.4 million in 2020, with a 1.17 million in base salary.

The 24-year old standout quarterback is in line for a massive pay raise, and recent quarterback extension comps like Jared Goff's four-year extension was worth $134 million in September.

Will the Texans make the right move for their long-term future? Probably not, but it will be interesting to see how it all shakes out.