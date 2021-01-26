Report: NCAA sees revenue decline by $600 million with 2020 Tourney cancellation
by - 2021 Jan 26, Tue 11:35
Clemson's 2019-20 season ended in Greensboro during the ACC Tournament. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard / USATODAY)
Clemson's 2019-20 season ended in Greensboro during the ACC Tournament. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard / USATODAY)

USA TODAY reported this week that the 2020 NCAA Tournament's cancellation cut the NCAA's revenue by more than half year-to-year with a $600 million annual decline.

Per USA TODAY, the NCAA reported more than $800 million in lost revenue from the tournament cancellation and recouping $270 million from cancellation insurance.

Despite the major financial hit, the NCAA believes it is still in a good spot.

"Given the NCAA’s strong financial resources, continued efforts to manage spending, and the loss-of-revenue insurance for fiscal year 20-21, management believes the Association is well positioned for current and future obligations," the NCAA told USA TODAY in a statement.

The plan for the 2021 NCAA Tournament is to host all 68 teams in the Indianapolis-area, starting March 18 with the First Four round and through the Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium from April 3-5.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
Four more Clemson players make decisions on 2021 season
Former Clemson player passes away
Former Clemson player passes away
College Football Playoff committee announces new members
College Football Playoff committee announces new members
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week